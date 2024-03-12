Keith Ellis to run for District 5 commissioner

The Covington News has received the following from Keith Ellis.





Keith Ellis has announced he is running for District 5 Commissioner of the Newton County Board of Commissioners. After serving as Chairman of the Newton County Board of Commissioners from 2012 to 2016, Ellis wants to continue serving the citizens of Newton County as the District 5 Commissioner. Ellis is committed to improving the quality of life in Newton County. Ellis gained invaluable experience while serving as Chairman of the Board of Commissioners which gives him an in-depth understanding of Newton County government. Ellis, a lifelong resident of Newton County, says: “If elected, I will work tirelessly for the citizens of Newton County as a public servant and not as a politician. I will serve with honesty and integrity, with no thoughts as to what I might personally gain from this office. My sole focus will be on what is in the best interest of the citizens of Newton County.”



Ellis, a native from Newton County, has been married to his wife, Sherrie Day Ellis, for 40 years. They have three children. Ellis grew up on his family’s farm near Oxford, Georgia. He is a 1976 graduate of Newton County High School as well as a graduate of the University of Georgia where he obtained a Bachelor of Science and Arts degree and a Master of Education degree. Ellis taught in the Newton COuty school system for 15 years. After his teaching career, Ellis started his own construction company and became a successful independent business owner in Newton County for over 30 years. Ellis takes pride in the beautiful homes he has built in Newton County which he believes are evidence of his old-fashioned work ethic. Ellis is currently serving as Chairman of the Viewpoint Mental Health Board for Newton, Rockdale, and Gwinnett counties and has been a member since 2012. Ellis coached for over 18 years in the Newton County Youth Sports program. Ellis is a former member of the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton, and Walton counties. In addition, Ellis also served on the Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority for more than 12 years.



The 2024 Newton County General Primary election takes place on May 21, 2024. Early voting begins April 29, 2024 – May 17, 2024.



To connect with the campaign, please email: wkellis1201@gmail.com





