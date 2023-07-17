Gabriel White announces candidacy for Newton County coroner

NEWTON COUNTY - I am ecstatic to announce that I am running for Newton County coroner 2024. I will bring several years of public service to the coroner’s office with the skills I’ve acquired as a Funeral Service Professional. Throughout my career as a public servant, I have dealt with the tremendous tragedy of death of loved ones from the hands of others, themselves, by suicide or overdose, and of course the natural way of death. It is never easy to deliver a message to a family member that is about to experience this tragedy in any of these manners of death, but this death is an inevitable part of life. As your coroner, I will bring the compassion so deserving to the public from this office. I will bring the complete integrity that I’ve practiced my whole career and the skills set that no other candidate possesses. I invite any questions or concerns you may have of me seeking this office and would love your comments, shares and prayers as this office is not one that most seek but is one that I wish to serve. I ask for your consideration in voting for Gabriel M. White as your next coroner for Newton County.



