Funeral arrangements set for Judge Horace Johnson Jr.

COVINGTON, Ga. — Funeral arrangements have been set for the late Judge Horace J. Johnson Jr.

Chief Judge John M. Ott said public visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, July 10, in the Newton County Judicial Center in Covington.

Johnson’s family will have a private service Saturday, July 11.

Johnson, 61, died Wednesday morning at his home in Newton County. He had served as a Superior Court judge in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit (Newton and Walton counties) since his appointment by Gov. Roy Barnes in 2002.

“Horace Johnson was one of the finest men I’ve ever been privileged to know. He was a great friend and colleague who brought a high standard of excellence, integrity, fairness, and character to the bench,” Ott said.

“He loved his family, dearly, and was a leading light in the community and his church. I think it will be a long time before I ever encounter his equal, and I’ll always appreciate the positive impact he had on my life and career.”