Ezell Brown sworn in for fifth term as Newton County Sheriff

On Dec. 27, 2024, Sheriff Ezell Brown was officially sworn in for his fifth term as sheriff of Newton County. The ceremony, presided over by probate judge Melanie Bell, was held at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) and marked a significant milestone in Brown’s law enforcement career, which spans more than 45 years.

“It is an honor to be sworn in on the same stage where I have had the privilege of swearing in the dedicated men and women of the Office of the Sheriff for the last 16 years,” Brown said. “As your sheriff, I remain committed to transparency, excellence and ensuring that the Office of the Sheriff continues to uphold the highest standards of service to our community.

“Thank you to the citizens of Newton County for your continued trust and support. Together, we will move forward, united and stronger than ever.”

Brown was reelected in November over Republican challenger Justin Hipps in the 2024 election.