Ezell Brown sworn in as an Active Past President of the GSA

Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown was sworn in as an active past president of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association (GSA) on July 25, 2024, following his service as the organization’s President for the 2023-24 term.

During his tenure as President, Brown demonstrated leadership and dedication to advancing the goals of the GSA. Under his supervision, the association saw significant progress in several key areas, including community engagement and legislative advocacy. In recognition of his outstanding and devoted service, he received the past president award on July 25, presented by 2024-25 GSA President Lewis Walker, Sheriff of Crawford County.

As the newly appointed active past president, Brown will continue to play an important role in supporting the association’s mission and guiding its future initiatives. This new role is designed to leverage the experience and insights gained during his presidency, ensuring that the GSA continues to adapt to the evolving needs of Georgia’s sheriffs.

“I am deeply honored to take on this new role,” Brown said. “Serving as President of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my law enforcement career. I look forward to continuing to contribute to the association’s mission and supporting my colleagues in law enforcement as we work together to make our communities safer.”

The GSA, founded in 1905, is dedicated to promoting and supporting the interests of sheriffs and their offices throughout the state of Georgia. The association provides training, resources, and advocacy to ensure that sheriffs and their deputies are well equipped to serve their communities effectively.