Empowering change with LeAnne Long for District 5 County Commissioner

The Covington News received the following from LeAnne Long.

LeAnne Long is excited to announce her candidacy for the District 5 County Commissioner race. She represents a beacon of hope and change for our beloved community.



With a deep-rooted commitment to preserving our community's unique character, LeAnne Long brings a wealth of experience and dedication to the table as a successful business owner and leader in Newton County.



LeAnne and Stanley, who have been married for 37 years, live in River Cove, at the core of District 5.



But why is LeAnne stepping into the race, you may wonder? Simply put, she's tired of witnessing District 5 lacking the leadership it deserves. The need for change is evident – and LeAnne Long is ready to answer the call to represent the citizens of District 5 and Newton County. With the future of District 5 hanging in the balance, LeAnne is prepared to lead with boundless energy, excellent communication, unmatched determination, and an unwavering commitment to preserving our community's unique character and heritage.



With over 25 years of experience as a Real Estate Broker, LeAnne Long possesses a profound understanding of our community's challenges, enabling her to pledge as a steadfast advocate for policies that manage growth while prioritizing conservation and community input. Over the years, LeAnne Long has been an unwavering advocate for responsible land use policies, tirelessly combating inappropriate development projects and high-density zoning proposals that threaten to erode the essence of what makes District 5 unique. Her successful efforts in denying major zoning requests, such as the Truck Stop at Hwy 11 and high-density development in River Cove, exemplify her dedication to our community's well-being.



As we prepare for the upcoming primary election on May 21, 2024, it's crucial to address a pressing issue that affects us all: the future of our district and the threat posed by inappropriate growth and high-density zoning decisions. LeAnne Long recognizes the challenges ahead as Builders and Developers seek to control seats on the Board of Commissioners, including District 5, in efforts to change the landscape of Newton County. This pivotal moment demands a leader to stand firm against unchecked growth and protect our communities.



Unchecked growth and excessive high-density zonings pose significant risks to our community, including overburdened infrastructure, environmental degradation, and the dilution of our community identity.



LeAnne Long understands the gravity of these challenges and pledges to be a strong voice for our community, advocating for policies that regulate growth and prioritize conservation and community input.



But LeAnne can't do it alone. She needs your support to oppose the forces seeking rapid growth and development that could harm our area's unique character. Get involved; it will make a meaningful difference in her campaign and bring us one step closer to building a better future for our county.



Join LeAnne Long in saying NO to rapid growth and influx of high-density zoning. Together, we can preserve our community's unique character and ensure a vibrant, sustainable future for generations to come. To learn more about her campaign, Join the conversation on Facebook at www.facebook.com/electlongdistrict5/ or Contact LeAnne Long at 770-851-0380 or via email at longdistrict5@gmail.com, website www.longdistrict5.com. Let's build a brighter future for our community.





