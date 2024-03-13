Denise L. Williams Announces Candidacy for District 1 Board of Commissioners Seat

The Covington News received the following from Denise L. Williams.

Denise L. Williams is proud to announce her candidacy for the District 1 Board of Commissioners seat. With a deep commitment to community service and a proven history of effective leadership, Denise pledges to represent the interests and concerns of all residents of District 1.



Throughout her years of service, Denise has been a relentless advocate for those without a voice, working tirelessly to uplift and empower her community. As a candidate, she aims to:



- Foster thriving communities across all of Newton County.

- Advocate for updated policies to meet the evolving needs of residents.

- Establish a procurement department to enhance transparency and streamline processes.

- Prioritize smart growth initiatives while ensuring robust infrastructure support.

- Promote unity within the board to secure congressional grants for taxpayer relief and community development.





Denise L. Williams is ready to lead with integrity, compassion, and a dedication to serving the people of District 1. Join us in supporting her vision for a brighter future.