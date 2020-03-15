Court emergency extends to Newton

MONROE, Ga. — Courts in the Alcovy Circuit are scaling back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Judge John M. Ott said Sunday the courts in Newton and Walton counties will respond to Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton’s order of a judicial emergency.

“On the civil side, we’ll attempt to accommodate attorneys who need to have their cases heard on a case-by-case determination, if both sides agree” Ott said.

“On the criminal side, we will only be handling jail cases for those inmates who wish to have their cases resolved.”

Jury trials will be continued until Melton’s emergency order is lifted. It was entered until 11:59 p.m. April 13 but could be extended.