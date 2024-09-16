Community leaders deliver state of community address

The power of community was on full display on Sept. 11 as elected officials, community leaders and citizens alike were in attendance for the 2024 State of the Community address. Held annually each year by the Newton County Chamber of Commerce, the event strives to bring together the many municipalities within the county. After enjoying a meal, audience members heard from representatives from Newton County, Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority, the city of Covington and the city of Porterdale.