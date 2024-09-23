Commissioners set impact fees at 40 percent

NEWTON COUNTY – A change to the impact fee schedule will result in a price increase for potential developers.

The Newton County Board of Commissioners (BOC) voted 4-1 to increase impact fees to 40 percent of the maximum allowed by the state of Georgia. This marks the first time that the impact fee schedule has been changed in Newton County since 2018.

Director of development services Shena Applewhaite presented the item before the board during the Sept. 17 BOC meeting.

Three figures were mainly under consideration for the board to adopt. The board saw figures at 51.07 percent – which represents 1 percent of the average cost of new single-family homes in the county – 40 percent and 20 percent.

Comparatively speaking, the city of Covington’s impact fees currently sit at 50 percent of the state’s maximum, though this impact fee update will only affect developments in the county and not those in the city limits.

When looking at where the board should start with the increase, Applewhaite suggested the 40 percent mark may be the best starting point.

“I think that would be a good place to start,” Applewhaite said. “It’s something that also can be adjusted later in the year as needed.”

Applewhaite also clarified that impact fees can be adjusted at the board’s discretion, and can be brought back before the board at any point.

District 1 commissioner Stan Edwards made the motion to approve the 40 percent mark, which resulted in a 4-1 vote. The dissenting vote was District 4 commissioner J.C. Henderson, who had his own personal feelings about taxes.

“When it comes down to taxes, I just get cold feet,” Henderson said. “I’m a firm believer we’re just being taxed to death.”

When looking at how much impact fees will cost, the 40 percent mark outlines the following:

Single-Family Detached Housing: $3,493.20 per dwelling

Apartment mid-rise: $1,397.21 per dwelling

Warehousing: $0.11 per square foot

General Office: $1.08 per square foot

Medical-Dental office building: $1.37 per square foot

Motel: $44.10 per room

Day Care Center: $0.74 per square foot

Free-Standing Discount Store: $0.77 per square foot

Family Restaurant: $1.67 per square foot

Pharmacy/Drugstore: $0.56 per square foot

Convenience market with gas pumps: $2.01 per square foot

Supermarket: $0.71 per square foot

Drive-in bank: $1.02 per square foot

The impact fee update will go into effect Nov. 1.



