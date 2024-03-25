Commissioner Demond Mason earns Georgia Minority Business award

Newton County District 2 commissioner Demond Mason was named 2024 Commissioner of the Year at the Georgia Minority Business Awards (GMBA).

Each year, the GMBA holds an annual convention to recognize the top achieving businessmen and women of all walks of life across the state of Georgia.

“The Georgia Minority Business Awards represents all people, races and cultures. The speakers, diversity CEO’s, minority business winners and scholarship recipients represent the best in success and exhibit these behaviors and values nationally and throughout the state of Georgia,” per the GMBA website. “Our awards committee recognizes these superior qualities in performance, citizenship, leadership, ethical behavior, diversity and teamwork. These individuals share their philosophy for putting customers first, increasing the value of their companies and organizations, which make their workplace a great place to work.”

The 26th annual GMBA took place on Thursday, March 21 in College Park.

Mason – who has served as District 2 commissioner since 2018 – took to social media following the accomplishment.

“This was a great honor and I will continue striving to do greater works, within my Newton County community, to help enhance the lives of every resident possible,” read a Facebook post from Mason. “Thank you all for your continued support and to those that were sponsors for this event!”



