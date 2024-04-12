Commissioner candidates participate in first NCVEP forum

District 3 starts off forum

First up in the forum was Lindsey, who was the sole candidate for District 3 in attendance.



Current commissioner Alana Sanders stated via Facebook live that she was already scheduled to attend a conference and that she was not allowed to stream in to participate.

Nevertheless, Lindsey took to the forum table to share what her vision is for District 3.

“My vision for District 3 is action,” Lindsey said. “I’m focused. I’m dedicated. And most of all I’m motivated. And I’m gonna repeat that – I’m motivated to get the work done.”

Lindsey also stated that she is “passionate” about people in the community and wants to create a better future for everyone in District 3.

When asked about her plans to maintain infrastructure and water/sewer services in the middle of growth, Lindsey wants to look at areas where water/sewer services are currently strained, highlighting the Fairview Corridor in particular. Lindsey said that she plans to use assessment to critically think about how to solve these issues.

Lindsey then answered Hester’s question about the needs of youth in underserved areas by doing an assessment on the programs that are currently in place. Additionally, Lindsey wants to see movement on youth facilities in District 3.

The third question addressed homelessness as well as gentrification in Newton County. Lindsey said that she already has been addressing homelessness, contributing time, money and support to the homeless shelter in Newton County, but that more needs to be done.

“In terms of the homelessness, we have what I call a plague,” Lindsey said. “We see it, we try to stay away from it, we try to ignore it. But unfortunately, it’s now at our doorstep and what we have to do is we have to provide support for the agencies that are addressing homelessness.”

In terms of housing, Lindsey called it a “difficult question,” but that the community should be willing to have their taxes increased to help those in need.

Discussion then transitioned to the path of home ownership, in which Lindsey feels that education is needed to help educate residents on how to go about purchasing a home. Workforce development is also a way that Lindsey cites as helping those in the path to home ownership.

The fifth question covered a hot topic among the more recent BOC meetings of citizens’ comments. Lindsey brought up the notion that citizens have three chances to speak at BOC meetings, but that the third time – the second portion of citizens’ comments – is the problem.

Lindsey said that citizens need to give their comments with dignity and respect, with sanctions needed to be in place to enforce comments that may be out of line.

Sticking with ethics, the last question covered division amongst commissioners and how to control the verbal altercations that have taken place recently. Lindsey said that “the fighting could have been stopped a long time ago,” citing the need for transparency.

Lindsey stated that when it came to ethics, it’s all about one word.

“Respect. Respect. Respect,” Lindsey said. “You have to give respect, to get respect. Period.”