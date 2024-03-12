Commissioner Alana Sanders Eyes Re-election Amid Presidential Recognition and Commendable Achievements

The Covington News received the following from Alana Sanders.





In a moment of pride for District 3 and Newton County, Commissioner Alana Sanders has been honored with a nomination for President Joe Biden's Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards. This nomination highlights her exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to the community. With this prestigious recognition, Sanders is poised to seek re-election, fueled by a promise to continue her passionate work towards the community's prosperity and well-being.



Sanders' political and board affiliations paint a picture of a deeply committed public servant. Her involvement ranges from being accepted into the Georgia WIN Leadership Academy, serving as a member of Local Progress, to holding influential positions such as the National Association of Counties (NACo) Ambassador, Chair of NACo NextGen, and Vice-Chair of NACo's Program and Services Committee. Her leadership is further recognized in her roles with the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG) in Economic Development and Transportation, among various other prestigious positions that underscore her commitment to community service at both the local and national levels.

Throughout her tenure, Commissioner Sanders has initiated and completed an array of projects that directly benefit the residents of Newton County. Noteworthy accomplishments include securing a $4 million Congressional Grant from HUD for the West Side Youth Facility and creating the ARPA Worksheet, which has been instrumental in allocating $20.7 million to residents for various needs including senior home repair, small businesses support, nonprofits, utility assistance, and broadband expansion; including residents of District 3.

Sanders' proactive approach to community concerns encompasses partnerships with organizations like IKEA to provide educational essentials during the pandemic and efforts to enhance safety through the installation of signage and lighting in high-risk areas. Additionally, her tenure has seen significant infrastructure improvements, such as upgrading playgrounds and outdoor workout facilities and addressing long-neglected subdivisions by paving roads. Many of these subdivisions have been requesting the completion of pavement once their developments were built but have not been successful until recently. Subdivisions like Neely Manor, for instance, made the list in 2021 to have their long-requested needs met after Commissioner Sanders took office.

Key Initiatives and Commitments:

Food Assistance: Facilitated essential nutrition support to the community during the pandemic.

Public Safety and Infrastructure: Improved safety with signage and lighting, and focused on upgrading recreational facilities.

Economic Development: Worked to balance development by addressing community concerns about the proliferation of box stores and promoting desirable growth with livable wages.

Nature Park Development: Commissioner Sanders Plans to further develop a nature park on land donated to the district, enhancing community recreational options.

Broadband Access: Expanded broadband in the northern portion of the District and aims to ensure county-wide high-speed internet access.

Expanded broadband in the northern portion of the District and aims to ensure county-wide high-speed internet access. Youth Programming: Committed to offering engaging activities for youth, managed by Parks and Recreation to ensure community input on the use of tax dollars. Residents of District 3 expressed their disapproval of their tax dollars being used for an external entity to maintain their community center and youth facility, instead of the Parks and Recreation Department. They also launched an email campaign directed at the Commissioners and attended meetings to inform the policymakers of their disapproval.

Collaboration with Law Enforcement and Schools: Commissioner Sanders will work closely with the Sheriff's Office and School District to ensure that proposed construction projects in District 3 and Newton County have engaged in discussions with law enforcement regarding public safety, as well as with the School District concerning the potential for school overcrowding.

Commissioner Sanders will work closely with the Sheriff's Office and School District to ensure that proposed construction projects in District 3 and Newton County have engaged in discussions with law enforcement regarding public safety, as well as with the School District concerning the potential for school overcrowding. Sidewalks and Trails Grant: The District has secured a grant for sidewalks, including walkable and bikeable trails, to enhance safety for youth walking to school. There have been instances where children were injured while trying to walk to school in densely populated areas that lack sidewalks.

Sidewalks and Trails Grant: The District has secured a grant for sidewalks, including walkable and bikeable trails, to enhance safety for youth walking to school. There have been instances where children were injured while trying to walk to school in densely populated areas that lack sidewalks.

The protection of personal property and upholding laws: Commissioner Sanders is a staunch advocate for the protection of taxpayers' residential property rights and is committed to maintaining and upholding the codes and laws that govern the county. She firmly believes that no one is above the law and that everyone should be held to the same standard, regardless of their status. For her, the law is unequivocal and applies equally to all.

Commissioner Sanders is a staunch advocate for the protection of taxpayers' residential property rights and is committed to maintaining and upholding the codes and laws that govern the county. She firmly believes that no one is above the law and that everyone should be held to the same standard, regardless of their status. For her, the law is unequivocal and applies equally to all. Grant Writer: In Newton County, we currently do not have an in-house grant writer, and we have noticed that a significant portion of our budget goes toward consultants. This observation leads us to believe that by establishing in-house departments with dedicated personnel for these tasks, we could realize considerable savings. Upon reviewing our expenditure on consultants, it's clear that we could have employed a full staff with those funds, thereby enhancing our local job market. Interestingly, 65% of our residents work outside the county. By creating more job opportunities locally, we could encourage our community members to work closer to home, enriching both their quality of life and our local economy.

Grant Writer: In Newton County, we currently do not have an in-house grant writer, and we have noticed that a significant portion of our budget goes toward consultants. This observation leads us to believe that by establishing in-house departments with dedicated personnel for these tasks, we could realize considerable savings. Upon reviewing our expenditure on consultants, it's clear that we could have employed a full staff with those funds, thereby enhancing our local job market. Interestingly, 65% of our residents work outside the county. By creating more job opportunities locally, we could encourage our community members to work closer to home, enriching both their quality of life and our local economy.

Procurement Department: Currently, our county faces a challenge in achieving full compliance due to the absence of a dedicated procurement department. The methods we employ for approving bids and compensating consultants could potentially expose us to difficulties. It's crucial that we manage our tax dollars wisely and ensure there is oversight in place—essentially, someone to check the checker. This approach will help us maintain integrity and accountability in our processes, safeguarding our community's resources.

Currently, our county faces a challenge in achieving full compliance due to the absence of a dedicated procurement department. The methods we employ for approving bids and compensating consultants could potentially expose us to difficulties. It's crucial that we manage our tax dollars wisely and ensure there is oversight in place—essentially, someone to check the checker. This approach will help us maintain integrity and accountability in our processes, safeguarding our community's resources. Transparency and Open Records: Transparency is a key component of our strategy, and Commissioner Sanders aims to fully embrace this principle. It's important that various documents and information are easily accessible to our residents, eliminating the need for open records requests for items that should readily be available. We understand that residents seeking to hold their government accountable should not be deterred by high costs or any other barriers to accessing this information. If we are in compliance and adhering to the law, then making these documents available should be straightforward and encouraging, not a source of discouragement. We are committed to moving in this direction to foster a transparent and trust-filled relationship with our community.

Commissioner Alana Sanders has consistently addressed the community's needs, focusing on enhancing the quality of life in District 3. Despite facing political challenges and speculation from a few who have recently made statements questioning her ability to advance projects, Sanders has remained transparent and committed to the needs of her constituents, emphasizing the importance of informed and open governance. The residents of District 3 are well-informed about the complexities of the political landscape and understand that she holds only one vote. They have observed her dedication and hard work for both the community and the county at large, recognizing her commitment to making a positive impact. She deeply values the role of being a public servant over that of a politician, as public servants are dedicated to serving the community's interests. She is aware that while many aspire to or currently hold political positions, some do so for reasons that extend beyond the genuine desire to serve the community. Her commitment is to prioritize the needs and well-being of the community, embodying the true essence of a public servant.



