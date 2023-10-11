Bryan Jackson retires after 30 years of service at Covington Fire Department

“Solid” and “easygoing” are just a few words firefighters at the Covington Fire Department (CFD) used to describe battalion chief Bryan Jackson, who retired from the CFD on Monday after 30 years of service.

Jackson, a Henry County native, joined the CFD in March 1993 and worked “through the ranks” to become a battalion chief. Despite reaching the milestone of retirement, leaving his coworkers at the department, who he considers family, is bittersweet.

“It's going to be tough,”Jackson said. “It's going to be nice not to have to get up and come to work. But, as far as missing what I do, I've done this since I was 16. I've done it my whole life.”

At 16, Jackson became a volunteer firefighter with his friends and worked in Henry County and East Point before his time at the CFD. Work aside, Jackson is known for his musical talents – frequently playing guitar at the fire department while not on call.

Covington Fire Department’s Deputy Chief Fire Marshal Joe Doss touched on why Jackson’s personality and work ethic will be missed at the CFD.

“He's a little bit laid back until it's time to not be,” Doss said. “He's very honest — sometimes brutally honest — but that can be a good thing, too. That being said, you miss him laughing, smiling. He loves to have a good time. When it's time to go to work, he wants to go to work.”

When reflecting on his three-decade long career at the CFD, Jackson expressed his gratitude for the community and the atmosphere of his workplace.

“The city's been good to me. It's a great place to work,” Jackson said. “The guys are always great. They hire good people. They give us a decent pay. So it's been worth it.”