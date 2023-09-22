Brent Bennett announces candidacy for Newton County Tax Commissioner

NEWTON COUNTY - Brent Bennett, a seasoned business administrator, has announced plans to run for the office of Newton County Tax Commissioner in 2024. With a passionate commitment to fairness, efficiency, and transparency, Bennett is enthusiastic about stepping forward as the champion of a new era in tax administration.

Bennett stated “I believe it is time for a positive change based on collaboration, resourcefulness, and accountability. As Newton County’s economic landscape evolves, the need for a Tax Commissioner who understands the intricate balance between governmental fiscal responsibility and citizens’ interests has never

been more critical.”

With over fifteen years of serving in the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office, his leadership experience in motor vehicle and property tax operations makes him the ideal candidate for Tax Commissioner. He also served as the Motor Vehicle Director at the Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) and was responsible for training and providing support to all 159 County Tax Commissioners. His most recent role as Regulatory Compliance Director at the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) requires him to navigate complex regulatory matters and identify areas for transformative change. Over the past year, he has spearheaded improvements to the commercial driver licensing program which directly affects our state’s economy and all citizen’s quality of life.

“I understand the power of collaboration and will work closely with community organizations, business leaders, and other stakeholders to ensure the Newton County Tax Commissioner’s office is accessible and transparent” he added.

The Brent Bennett for Newton County Tax Commissioner Campaign invites all citizens to join this transformative journey towards a more accountable, efficient, and equitable Tax Commissioner’s Office. To learn more about the campaign, get involved, or support this bold vision, please visit www.electbrentbennett.com.

About Brent Bennett

Brent Bennett is a senior leader who possesses over 20 years of managerial experience. He was born in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, and moved to the United States to attend college on a soccer scholarship in 1991.

He has been a resident of Newton County since 2001. He and his family live in Social Circle where he remains active in the community. Bennett was a co-founder of the Covington Galaxy soccer club, and in 2010, he was honored as the Covington YMCA Volunteer Of The Year. In the summer of 2022, he was recognized for 20 years of volunteer service with the YMCA. He is also a former Community Board member for the Covington YMCA.

Experience

• Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS)-Director of Regulatory Compliance (June 2022-present)

Responsible for providing regulatory and support services for all certified driver safety programs including CDL, Driver Training, and Motorcycle Safety.

• Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR)-Director of Motor Vehicles (November 2019- June 2022).

Responsible for overseeing all MVD operations including title and registration services, IRP/commercial vehicle registration, call center operations, and program support and training for all 159 elected County Tax Commissioners.

• Georgia Department of Revenue - Assistant Director of Motor Vehicles (September 2017- November 2019). Responsible for Call Center and Lobby Operations.

• DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office- Director of Motor Vehicles (January 2007- August 2017);(September 1999 - March 2004). Responsible for all tag and title operations including three branch locations, call center operations, and property tax support.

Education

James Madison University (JMU)

BBA in Management (1995)

Keller Graduate School of Management

Master’s in Human Resources Management (2001)