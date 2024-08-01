Board of Commissioners set FY25 millage rate

NEWTON COUNTY – The Newton County Board of Commissioners adopted the fiscal year (FY) 25 millage rate of 8.242 during Tuesday’s special called meeting.

The millage rate is a slight decrease from FY24 of 8.4 mills, but will still result in a tax increas for those with increases in assessed property value.

Commissioners had the option to take a full rollback of 7.965 mills. This would have caused property tax collections to remain the same as FY24.

Tax increases for homes with a market value of $300,000 will be approximately $32.13 and for non-homestead properties with a market value of $275,000 it will be approximately $30.47, according to finance director Brittany White.

District 3 representative Alana Sanders said that Newton County has a $60 million surplus and believed that they should use it to offset taxes.

However, District 1 representative Stan Edwards said that taking money from the fund balance and using it for one time relief is dangerous as they do not know what may occur in the future.

“This year I just don’t know if it’s gonna be the year to do it,” Edwards said.

After proposals and concerns were further discussed, the motion made by Edwards to accept the millage rate was approved in a 2-1 vote. Edwards and District 5 representative Ronnie Cowan both made the move to approve it while Sanders objected.

District 2 representative Demond Mason and District 4 representative J.C. Henderson were absent from the meeting.

The commissioners will meet again on Tuesday, Aug. 6.



