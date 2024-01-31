Avis Williams announces candidacy for Newton County Tax Commissioner

NEWTON COUNTY – The Covington News has received the following from Avis Williams.

Avis Williams has announced she is running for the office of Newton County Tax Commissioner in 2024. After serving two years on the Oxford City Council, Williams believes she can continue to serve the citizens of Newton County as Tax Commissioner. Williams says she has devoted most of her career to public service in Newton County and will use her experience and relationships to enhance communications between Newton County’s citizens and the Office of the Tax Commissioner. Williams is committed to serving the public in a professional manner and promises to focus her efforts on taxpayer customer service and staff development. Williams, a lifelong resident of Newton County, states: “I’ve been very fortunate to get to know so many wonderful people in Newton County throughout the years. I believe the citizens of Newton County will feel as though I’m someone they can approach to comfortably discuss any issues they might be having with the Tax Commissioner’s Office.”

Williams is a native of Newton County and a graduate of Newton County Comprehensive High School. Williams is also a graduate of Oxford College of Emory University and holds three additional Emory degrees, a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Emory College of Arts and Sciences and both a master of divinity and doctor of ministry degree from Emory’s Candler School of Theology. Williams is the owner of a Newton County environmental, health, and safety consulting firm, which provides training for federal, state, and local agencies and performs Phase I Environmental Site assessments. Williams currently serves as the community liaison for the Putnam County Charter School System, building and strengthening family and community partnerships. Williams is a former member of the Keep Covington and Newton Beautiful committee and is chair of the Sandhill/Tex Alley Community Reunion program. In partnership with Oxford, Williams founded and directed a mentoring and tutoring program from 2004 -2010 where Oxford students tutored elementary and middle school students every week. Williams is a former member of the Oxford College Alumni Board and is now a member of the Board of Counselors. She was honored to be Oxford College’s Commencement Speaker at graduation 2022.

The 2024 Newton County General Primary election takes place on May 21, 2024. Early voting begins April 29, 2024 – May 17, 2024.

To connect with the campaign, please email: avis.e.williams@gmail.com



