2024 State of the County: State of Newton County is ‘strong’

NEWTON COUNTY – During the 2024 State of the County address, chairman of the Newton County Board of Commissioners Marcello Banes provided an update on where Newton County stands.

“I am proud to say with confidence that the state of Newton County is strong,” Banes said.

Banes, along with county manager Harold Cooper took to the stage at the Porter Performing Arts Center in front of hundreds of elected officials, county government workers and citizens alike to address the current status of the county, as well as a look into the immediate future.

The two conducted a public conversation on stage to discuss Cooper’s first 10 months as county manager.

Cooper expressed his gratitude to the board of commissioners and the citizens of Newton County for allowing him to serve the people.

“I’ve been here now for 10 months,” Cooper said, “and I can honestly say the 724 staff members that we have are thoroughly immersed in improving and shaping the lives of our residents here in Newton County.”

Furthermore, Cooper said he is “excited” to see the progress that Newton County is undergoing.

“I’m excited that we have an opportunity to dialogue and share with the people where we were, where we are and now I’m excited to see where we’re going,” Cooper said.

The floor was then yielded to Banes to deliver his state of the county address.

Banes said that he had chillbumps delivering the address at the Porter Performing Arts Center, reminiscing on when the building was a part of Newton High School and when he was a student there.

Additionally, the chairman thanked each of the county’s employees, while stressing the steps the county has taken to work as a team with several local municipalities and organizations to create “One Newton” – something Banes said he has full belief in.

“You heard me say it for seven years, that’s because I truly believe in it,” Banes said. “I believe in it because it has worth.”

Banes stressed that the idea of “One Newton” will “continue to ignore the doubters” and work together to create a more unified vision for a stronger Newton County.

“I’m telling you today that as strong Newton County was in 2023, it is set to be even stronger in 2024,” Banes said.

In that vision, Banes provided multiple examples of ongoing projects that will bring together the community and accompany the growth that has taken place throughout the county.

The first project Banes covered was the first Brown Bridge Road project, with the road expanding to three lanes and a sidewalk. Widening projects of Salem Road and the Almon Road exit are also in the works, too.

Accompanying the road infrastructure is the water infrastructure, something that Banes said is an ongoing collaborative effort.

Between Newton County, the city of Covington and the Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority (NCWSA) have combined together to receive a $212 million grant from the state.

Banes said that Newton County has already begun improvements to water infrastructure, with the plant at Cornish Creek, expanding the capacity to 39.5 million gallons per day.

Public safety was another highlighted topic of Banes’ presentation, with both the Newton County Fire Department and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office set to add more personnel and vehicles.

But outside of the various public safety offices, the public safety issue was discussed in terms of the youth in Newton County, too.

Banes stressed the need for parks and recreation within the county to keep kids safe and out of trouble.

A proclamation was made by Banes that a new park in the Springhill area will be completed by the end of 2024, with a new playground, community center and trails being made available for the public. Parks will also begin construction on the West and South sides of the community as well, according to Banes.

Staying within the idea of recreation, the chairman highlighted the ongoing work to the Newton trail system which he calls “a highlight” for collaboration within the community.

The Cricket Frog Trail – which has backing from the tech company Meta – is set to be completed by the end of 2024, with other trail projects in the works this year as well.

Banes summed up his near 20-minute speech with a promise to keep the vision of “One Newton” strong and commit to the spirit of teamwork within the county.

"Here's to a Newton County filled with progress and success," Banes said. "God bless you and God bless Newton County."





