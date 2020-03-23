Social Circle calls emergency meeting

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Social Circle City Council will practice social distancing when it holds an emergency called meeting Monday night.

According to an agenda posted Monday morning, Mayor David Keener, council members and city staff will comply with guidelines by keeping their distance during the meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Although the meeting is at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room at 138 E. Hightower Trail, citizens may take part from a safe distance through Facebook Live on the city’s page.

There’s a brief agenda. Leaders will consider emergency ordinances related to the COVID-19 outbreak.