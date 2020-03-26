Porterdale, Oxford pass shelter at home ordinances

The cities of Porterdale and Oxford held emergency meetings via teleconference on Thursday, March 26, to pass shelter at home ordinances that coincided with the joint resolutions passed by Newton County and the city of Covington on Wednesday.

After passing their resolutions, both Porterdale and Oxford moved to discuss other agenda topics, which dealt with closing barbershops, shutting down gambling machines and billing for citizens. The council agreed that gambling and barbershops need to be shutdown.

The city councils both discussed how businesses will be notified of the changes during this time.

The council said they would hand out summarized copies of the document, so that businesses will be updated. Both cities said they will continue to keep practicing safe distancing with the employees and the interaction they may have.