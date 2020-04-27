NCSS, Board of Commissioners, Action Ministries to distribute SuperPacks

The Newton County School System is partnering with the Newton County Board of Commissioners and Action Ministries to dispense SuperPacks to students beginning Monday, April 27.

SuperPacks come with breakfast and lunch items that will go along with the ongoing meal distribution program the NCSS has already put in place. They will be distributed at Fairview Elementary School on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while supplies last.

The distribution site will remain open from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on those days.

NCSS will continue to provide free breakfast and lunch to children under the age of 18, or students under the age of 21 with special needs. As long as children are present, families can pick up meals from any of the following distribution sites from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday through Friday:

• Alcovy High School

• Middle Ridge Elementary School

• Newton High School

• Oak Hill Elementary School

• South Salem Elementary School

• Veterans Memorial Middle School

Additionally, NCSS will be delivering meals to 17 neighborhoods. The locations and times are as follows:

Arbor Lake Apartments (12 p.m. – 12:45 pm)

Bethlehem Baptist Church (11 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

Cedar Grove Mobile Home Park (11:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.)

City of Porterdale (11 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Covington Estates (11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.)

The Enclave at Gross Lake (12:25 p.m. - 12:55 p.m.)

Eagle Point Community (11 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Housing Authority of the City of Covington (11 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Jamestown (11 a.m. - 11:30 am.)

Magnolia Heights Apartments (11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.)

Nelson Heights Community Center (11 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Oak Forest Mobile Home Community (12 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.)

Park View Apartments (12:20 p.m. - 12:50 p.m.)

Riverside Estates (11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.)

Salem Springs Mobile Home Park (11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.)

Wagon Train (11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.)

Wells Mobile Home Park (11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.)

Students who normally receive documented Special Diet Meal Accommodation should contact NCSS at 770-788-3120.

