Kemp signs executive order to suspend anti-mask law

ATLANTA — On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order to suspend the anti-mask law following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that every individual should wear a cloth face covering to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The anti-mask law stated it was a misdemeanor for any person to “wear a mask, hood, or device by which any portion of the face is so hidden, concealed, or covered as to conceal the identity of the wearer.”

There are exceptions to the law, such as gas masks for drills and emergencies, theatrical productions, and for on-the-job safety.

The cloth face coverings recommended by the CDC did not include surgical masks and N95 respirators. As supplies are limited, surgical masks and N95 respirators should be reserved for healthcare workers and first responders.