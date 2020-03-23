Kemp Authorizes Emergency License Procedures for Georgia Drivers

The Georgia Department of Driver Services, along with Gov. Brian Kemp, announced a 60-day extension for many Georgians with a driver’s license and/or ID Card nearing expiration.

The extension is part of an emergency operation plan approved by the governor and DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore. The DDA also announced its customer service centers will cease customer-facing services indefinitely. DDS also suspended all road testing, non-commercial and commercial, to follow the recommendation of public health authorities regarding social distancing.

“To maintain a safe and healthy environment for our citizens and the DDS Team who assist them at the Centers, this is an important step,” Kemp said. “Having an extension allows hundreds of thousands of Georgians to legally drive and have proof of identity during this emergency period while DDS centers are closed.”

The DDS serviced over 250,000 customers in face-to-face interactions during the month of February and is one of the highest volume public agencies in the state.

“I appreciate the Governor’s prompt action to protect the health of DDS customers, Team Members and their families. Our business partner, Thales, is to be commended for swiftly endorsing our emergency plan to provide the extended cards to our customers.”

Details of the DDS’s emergency operation plan include:

All valid GA driver’s licenses and ID cards with an expiration date between now and June 30, 2020, will receive an extension by a period of 60 days.

Notices will be mailed, and new cards will be printed and mailed directly to customers.

Eligible types include: ID cards, commercial (CDL) and non-commercial driver’s licenses, limited permits and driving permits. Medical Certifications and CDL endorsements will be extended along with the CDL licenses.

Customers who need to reinstate their license or upgrade from a Class D to a Class C license should utilize DDS Online Services at www.dds.georgia.gov.

Customers who are new to Georgia will not be served during the closure period and should continue using their credential from their former state. A plan to reopen safely for these customers is being developed.

DDS Online Services can be accessed at www.dds.georgia.gov or download the mobile DDS 2 GO app to conduct your licensing business anytime.