Health Department to offer appointment-only COVID-19 drive-through testing in Conyers on Friday

On Friday, May 1, Gwinnett, Newton & Rockdale County Health Departments will return to Georgia International Horse Park opening a large appointment-only COVID-19 test site for one day.

The Health Department first piloted larger-scale testing on April 16. Appointments are available by calling 770-513-5631 for anyone who thinks they may be ill with COVID-19. Testing is also available, regardless of whether individuals currently have symptoms, to healthcare workers, first responders, and other critical infrastructure workers exposed to COVID-19, or residents of a long-term care facilities or other group residential settings experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.

While the Health Department requires a scheduled appointment to test individuals, referral from a doctor is not necessary. This testing site is currently set to operate for one day; however, the Health Department offers testing at other locations in Lawrenceville and in Covington, Monday through Saturday. Individuals seeking a test do not need to be a resident of the three counties.

A medical provider collects a nasal swab while the individual remains in his or her vehicle. Test results will be available 48-72 hours after the swab is collected. Health Department staff call individuals who receive a positive result; however, all individuals tested can retrieve their test results via the LabCorp patient portal. Instructions are provided before individuals leave the testing location.

To ensure enough test kits are available during the event, the Health Department will only test individuals with a scheduled appointment. Individuals that meet testing criteria should call 770-513-5631 to schedule a time for their appointment. Transportation to and from all testing sites is required.

More information is available on the Health Department’s website at www.gnrhealth.com/covid-19-info. Additional information about COVID-19 can be found at https://dph.georgia.gov and www.cdc.gov/covid-19.