Daily update: Georgia tops 2,000 cases of COVID-19

COVINGTON, Ga. — Georgia has more than doubled its number of COVID-19 cases in just four days, the state announced Friday.

The Georgia Department of Public Health released a daily status report Friday, March 27, at 12 p.m. announcing the state now has 2,001 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 64 deaths. Monday at noon, the DPH reported 772 confirmed cases and 25 deaths in the state.

State officials said the significant increase in cases this week is in part a reflection of an improvement in electronic reporting efficiency from commercial laboratories, which often have sparse patient data.

DPH is working to complete the records.

Out of 9,865 total tests, 1,746 were conducted at the DPH lap with 262 patients testing positive. At commercial labs, 8,119 Tests have produced 1,739 positive cases.

According to the state, 57% of confirmed cases are patients ages 18 to 59, while 34% are 60 or older. Patients 17 and younger comprise 1% of the confirmed cases and 8% are currently unknown.

This week, the DPH also began tracking the number of hospitalizations that are a direct result of the novel virus. As of 12 p.m. Friday, 566 people were hospitalized. That number jumped from 473 at noon Thursday.

Gwinnett continues to have the most confirmed cases of the surrounding counties with 102. Henry is now up to 40 confirmed cases, followed by Rockdale with 16, Butts with three, Jasper with two and Morgan with one.

Walton previously had one reported positive diagnosis but it has since been corrected to show none.

Fulton County, the location of the first confirmed case in Georgia, continues to have the most confirmed cases with 307. Dougherty is second with 193, while Dekalb (181), Cobb (144) and Gwinnett are all over 100 confirmed cases as well. As of noon Friday, 217 cases in Georgia are still unknown.