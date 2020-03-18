Daily COVID-19 Update: Newton County confirmed cases rises to three

Newton County is now up to three confirmed cases of COVID-19 according to a report released by the Georgia Department of Public Health on Wednesday, March 18.

In its latest update, the GDPH stated that there are now 197 confirmed cases across the state of Georgia, while the number of deaths remains at one. Two of the confirmed cases are employees of the Newton County School System. One works for the Newton County Theme School, while the second employee who tested positive works at Clements Middle School. The identity of the third affected person from Newton County is not yet known.

The GDPH will continue to provide COVID-19 status updates daily at noon.



