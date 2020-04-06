COVID-19 testing program launched at Georgia Tech

UPDATE: Includes latest numbers of cases and deaths reported in Georgia

ATLANTA - Georgia Tech opened a drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing site Monday on its Midtown Atlanta campus.

The test site, a partnership between the state Department of Public Health and CVS Health, is operating at a parking deck at 352 Peachtree Place. At full capacity, the site will be able to conduct up to 1,000 tests per day.

The tests, offered by Abbott Laboratories will take about 30 minutes.

“Increased access to rapid testing remains one of our top priorities in order to identify more cases, get Georgians the care they need and prevent further infection in our communities,” Gov. Brian Kemp said. "This unique, public-private partnership will strengthen our testing capability as we continue to take the fight to COVID-19 in Georgia, and we are grateful for CVS Health's support to stop the spread of the virus."

As of noon Monday, 7,314 Georgians had tested positive for coronavirus, while 229 had died from the virus.

Health care providers, including nurse practitioners and physician assistants from MinuteClinic, the company's retail medical clinic, will be onsite to oversee testing. Patients will need to pre-register in advance for a same-day appointment online at www.CVS.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.

For the safety of patients and health care providers on site, no walk-ups will be allowed. Testing is limited to drive-through testing only.

“CVS Health is uniquely positioned to play a vital role in helping support both local communities and the overall health care system in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Troyen Brennan, vice president and chief medical officer of CVS Health. “Our ability to help coordinate the availability of rapid COVID-19 testing for Georgia citizens will bolster the state’s efforts to manage the spread of the virus and provide people with on-the-spot test results.”

The tests will be free of charge. Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

