Conyers teens taken to jail after drive-by shooting in Covington

Four Conyers teens were facing charges in Newton County today after a drive-by shooting at a southwest Covington residence early Friday, July 31.

Tyquiavious Lackey, age 18; and Rodney Robinson, Newra Hall and Calvin Cody, all age 17, were arrested on charges related to the incident and transported to the Newton County jail, according to information from the Covington Police Department.

No injuries were reported.

A report stated Covington Police officers were dispatched to a 2:05 a.m. call about a gun being discharged at a residence on Greenway Lane.

The complainant told officers she was inside her residence by the front door about to walk outside when she saw a gray Dodge Charger pull onto Greenway Lane, drive to the street’s dead end and turn around.

She then observed someone from the vehicle point a bright light or flashlight at her residence before shots were fired from the vehicle and it left on Pineneedle Drive.

Investigating officers discovered 11 9mm brass shell casings scattered in the street from the dead end on Greenway Lane to the intersection with Pineneedle Drive, the report stated.

They also discovered a bullet hole in the right side of the residence under a bedroom window and places in a nearby yard where bullets appeared to have ricocheted.

Two other officers then spotted a vehicle matching the description of the drive-by shooting vehicle.

They stopped the vehicle on Johnson Drive and found the four suspects along with three handguns, numerous handgun magazines and marijuana, a report stated.

Lackey was charged with seven counts each of aggravated assault and reckless conduct, and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes. No information on charges was available on the 17-year-olds.

No other information was available on the incident.