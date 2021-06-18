Conyers PD offers free Junior Police Academy

CONYERS, Ga. — The Conyers Police Department is offering a free, educational opportunity and a glimpse into the world of law enforcement for young people ages 10-17.

The Conyers Police Department will offer the Junior Police Academy from July 12 – 15, culminating with an academy graduation. The daily sessions are from 5-7 p.m. and will take place in the Conyers Police Department training room at 1194 Scott Street.

There is no cost for students to participate in the Junior Police Academy. The academy is limited to the first 20 applicants that meet requirements and are between the ages of 10-17. You do not have to be a resident of Rockdale County.

“We hope that the law enforcement field is one that continues to fascinate young people,” Conyers Police Chief Gene Wilson said. “The knowledge they can soak up firsthand from our officers, Explorer Unit and Volunteers in Police Services (VIPS) may be the key to introducing them to a career in law enforcement.”

Academy participants will have contact with the various divisions of the department and learn about gang violence, bullying, teen traffic laws, and master fingerprint techniques. The Rockdale County Fire Department will assist with a block of training on fire safety. The Junior Police Academy can also be a great introduction and way into the Explorer Program here at the Conyers Police Department.

Applications are available on the Conyers Police Department website www.conyerspolice.com.

For more information, contact Sgt. Peggy Franklin at 678-374-5603 or email peggy.franklin@conyersga.gov.