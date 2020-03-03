Convenience Center hang tags to be $75 starting March 1

The 2019-20 vehicle hang tags for the Newton County Trash Collection Convenience Centers will be reduced to $75 on March 1.

The Hang Tags have been reduced ahead of their annual expiration date of June 30. The hardship cost for the Hang Tags has also been reduced to $50 beginning March 1.

This reduction is for Fiscal Year 2020 Hang Tags only.

New Hang Tags for Fiscal Year 2021 will go on sale in June and will be $155 for access to the Centers. The hardship cost for the FY21 Hang Tags will be $100.

Newton County offers Trash Collection Convenience Centers to its residents in the form of six centers. These centers, which are strategically located throughout the county, accept household garbage, bulk waste and recyclables. Up to 10 bags of trash per week will be allowed.

For all hang tags residents must complete an application and show proof of residency with a tax or utility bill, mortgage statement or lease agreement. Print out the Convenience Center Access Permit form and mail or bring in to the Newton County Historic Courthouse.

Residents may purchase hang tags online or in person at the Newton County Historic Courthouse, 1124 Clark St., Covington, GA 30014.

In person purchases are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.