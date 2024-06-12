For the past six years, a group of educators have dedicated a week of their summer breaks to participate in the Connect Newton Teacher Externship. The aim of the externship is to bridge the gap between local industry and the classroom.
Connect Newton’s imprint broadens outside Newton County
Latest
-
Eastside High School makes playoffs at Quiz Bowl national championship tournament
-
Newton County Schools writers excel in YGA regional, state competitions
-
'COMMUNITY INVESTMENT': Kroger celebrates substantial capital investment at Newton Crossroads location
-
The News collects first place finishes at Georgia Press Association convention