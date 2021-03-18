Congressman urging eligible Newton renters, landlords to apply for assistance program

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia, is urging eligible Newton County renters, landlords and utility providers to apply for financial assistance from the U.S. Treasury’s Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program under the American Rescue Plan.

Using the federal funding, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs launched an online portal for tenants and landlords, https://georgiarentalassistance.ga.gov/ , to help residents determine their eligibility and apply for rental relief due to the pandemic, a news release stated.

Financial assistance is open for eligible tenants, their landlords and utility providers to cover rent arrears, current and future rent payments, and utility arrears payments.

Payments go directly to landlords and utility providers. Tenants can have up to a year of their rent covered; however, some households may qualify for a total of 15 months covered depending on circumstances, according to information from Johnson's office.

For more information, visit georgiarentalassistance.ga.gov.