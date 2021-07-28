Congressman to host telephone town hall meeting tonight

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro, said he will host a telephone town hall meeting today, July 28, at 6 p.m. EST for residents of Georgia’s 10th Congressional District.



This live event will enable constituents to ask Congressman Hice questions regarding current events and issues of concern, a news release stated.

“While I love hosting in-person events with constituents in Georgia, I deeply value the opportunity to speak with folks back home while I’m here working in Washington through my telephone town halls,” Hice said.

“Telephone town halls are a fantastic way to connect with thousands of constituents across the 10th Congressional District and discuss the issues most important to our community. I look forward to providing an update on the latest happening on Capitol Hill and hearing your concerns."

The event is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. but the times are subject to change pending votes on the House floor.

The town hall is open to the public but callers are asked to sign up to participate and submit questions in advance by commenting on this Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CongressmanJodyHice/posts/3889928624448898.

Constituents may also join the conference by calling 833-946-1544, the release stated.