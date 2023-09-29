Concerns raised over PTO funds use

COVINGTON, Ga. — Allegations of inappropriate use of PTO funds at East Newton Elementary School are under investigation by the Newton County School District, school system officials confirmed Friday.





“Newton County Schools is aware of concerns regarding the PTO finances at East Newton Elementary School, and this matter is being investigated,” Sherri Partee, director of public relations for NCSD, said in an email response to The Covington News. "We have no further comment at this time.”

In response to an open records request from the newspaper for documentation associated with the system’s audit of the PTO’s finances, school officials provided a link to electronic copies of the PTO’s bank statement with certain charges highlighted, as well as, checks that had some information redacted but appeared to be written on the PTO’s account.

The information was provided without comment but appears to be part of the school system’s investigation into the matter. Further details will be provided as they are released by the school district.