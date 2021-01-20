Commissioner: Board holding east Newton fire station funding 'hostage'

COVINGTON, Ga. — The county’s new Public Facilities Authority indicated Tuesday it may not approve funding for a new fire station in eastern Newton until projects Democratic members favored also were funded.

Authority members voted 3-2 to delay action for 30 days on approving the only funding source available for the planned Station No. 4 for Newton County Fire Services.

The Authority, comprised of the five members of the board of commissioners, voted along political party lines for tabling the request for almost $5 million in revenue bonds to build and equip the station planned for Big Woods Road in the Starrsville community for months.

District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards was obviously angry after the vote.

“We’re going to hold District 1 hostage,” he said.

County Fire Chief Mike Conner said officials had proposed using revenues from the county’s fire district tax to repay the bond financing for the fire station.

Edwards asked Chairman Demond Mason to move a vote on the bond issue to become the first item on the agenda. Mason refused and said projects he and members J.C. Henderson and Alana Sanders proposed for their commission districts would be considered first.

Each were approved with the three Democrats favoring them and Republicans Edwards and Ronnie Cowan voting against them.

Mason said he wanted County Manager Lloyd Kerr to research the various funding options available — such as grants or corporate sponsorships — for recreation projects.

The authority then could decide how to fund them at a later date, Mason said.

“I’m hearing there are a lot of dollars out there,” he said.

Kerr said if he could not find any grants or other funding sources then the only other options would be a tax increase for repayment of bond financing or a new Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for the projects.

Mason said he supported construction of an aquatic center for about $35 million that could include an Olympic-sized pool, fitness center and other facilities, he said.

Sanders had advocated for a $13 million project to include purchase of 120 acres of vacant land and construction of a community center adjacent to the Fairview Estates subdivision off Fairview Road.

Henderson supported renovation of the former R.L. Cousins school building off Geiger Street.

Edwards said the fire station was needed to give east Newton fire protection facilities equal to other authority members’ districts.

“You are adequately covered, we’re not,” Edwards said.

He said other authority members were confusing a “want with a need.”

“Fire stations are a matter of public safety,” he said. “People’s lives are at stake.

Sanders, who was attending her second meeting after taking office Jan. 1, responded that she did not want the public “to have a negative connotation” of the project she favored.

“This is not a want,” she said. “The citizens have been asking for this for years.”

Henderson said the Cousins project is one “we promised the citizens on this side of town.”

He has proposed construction of a Black history museum, among other projects, in the county-owned building in recent years.

“We’re all supposed to make sacrifices,” he told Edwards.

Bond attorney Brian Huskey said he believed delaying issuance of the bonds for 30 days would not affect the interest rate the county would pay.

After the meeting, Mason said he believed funding eventually will be found for the fire station.

Longtime county government observer Larry McSwain said he was disappointed the action did not align with County Chairman Marcello Banes' "OneNewton" effort to deal with issues in ways agreeable to all the county's political factions.

"This certainly was a backward step toward OneNewton," McSwain said.







