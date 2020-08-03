Coast-to-coast Tribute to Fallen Soldiers rolls through Newton County

On July 25 and 26, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office escorted the men and women participating in the 11th Annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride to the Covington Elks Lodge No. 1806.

The sheriff’s office escorted the 2020 Tribute to Fallen Soldiers to Covington Elks Lodge Saturday and to the Walton County line Sunday morning where the Walton County Sheriff’s Office was waiting to escort them further, said Sheriff Ezell Brown.

Porterdale and Covington police departments assisted in the Newton County part of the ride.

Since 2009, men and women across the country, known as the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Northwest, travel more than 4,000 miles across the U.S. every year to visit and honor the families of fallen soldiers in the Memorial Torch Run.

This year the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Northwest began their journey on Sunday, July 12, in Oregon and they were set to arrive at Arlington National Cemetery on Sunday, Aug. 2 and be escorted into the cemetery’s hallowed grounds for the official closing ceremony, which included the announcement of every fallen soldier honored during the 22-day journey across the country.



For more information about the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers, visit https://www.tributetofallensoldiers.com/.

