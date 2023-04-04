Closure planned into morning on Willow Springs near 278 in Morgan County

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. – Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation and construction partners will make alternating right and left lane closures on Willow Springs Church Road beginning tonight, April 3, into Tuesday morning, a news release stated.

Crews will close roadway shoulders to perform construction-related design investigations for the upcoming U.S. Hwy. 278 widening and Frontage Road projects in Morgan County near the eastern Newton County line.

Lane closures will be in place at the following location from Monday, April 3, at 7 p.m. until Tuesday, April 4, at 6 a.m. near the intersection of Willow Springs Church Road and U.S. 278

Flagging operations will be in place to move traffic around the closures. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and expect delays during operations. The closures may be extended beyond the initial timeframe.

These activities are for the upcoming U.S. 278 Widening and Frontage Road improvements, which help provide easier and safer access to the new Stanton Springs North development and the surrounding area. The projects includes roadway widening, new Frontage Road construction and other improvements, the release stated.

More information about the U.S. 278 Widening and Frontage Road project can be found at https://us278andoldmillroad-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.



