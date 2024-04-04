Yellow River Ale House set to shine in Porterdale with 80|20 grand opening celebration

Residents and visitors of Porterdale, GA are eagerly anticipating the grand opening of Yellow River Ale House, a new venture by local entrepreneurs Julie and Chris Freeman, owners of the popular hotspot @Local Coffee House & Study Lounge in Covington and Athens, GA.

Situated at 2001 Main Street in Porterdale, GA, Yellow River Ale House will transport guests back to the Roaring Twenties with its Art Deco-inspired decor and ambiance. The grand opening, scheduled for May 18th from 5pm to 11pm, promises an evening filled with amazing music, Mediterranean small plates, and an impressive selection of unique cocktails.

Julie Freeman, co-owner of Yellow River Ale House, expressed her excitement about the venture, stating, "We're thrilled to introduce Yellow River Ale House to the Porterdale community. Our aim is to provide a welcoming space where people can enjoy delicious food, great drinks, and memorable experiences."

The establishment features two distinct sections: an upscale indoor bar adorned with stylish décor and TVs to watch your favorite team, an inviting outdoor patio, perfect for enjoying the Georgia weather and for the main area, you will find your main bar, a swanky stage and even a area to take the best selfies.

Chris Freeman, co-owner, added, "We wanted to create a venue that reflects the essence of Porterdale while offering something fresh and exciting. Whether you're looking for a cozy spot to unwind or a lively atmosphere to celebrate, Yellow River Ale House has something for everyone."

Don't miss the grand opening of Yellow River Ale House on May 18th! Join us as we celebrate the newest addition to Porterdale's downtown district. For more information and updates, visit www.yellowriveralehouse.com or follow us on social media @YellowRiverAleHouse.

About Yellow River Ale House: Yellow River Ale House is an Art Deco-inspired gastropub located in the heart of Porterdale, GA. Owned by Julie and Chris Freeman, the establishment offers a unique blend of Mediterranean cuisine, craft beer and memorable cocktails and amazing service and inviting atmosphere.