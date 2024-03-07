Volunteers recognized at CPD's annual ceremony

Volunteers were recognized at the Covington Police Department’s (CPD) annual awards banquet on Feb. 20. Honorees included the CPD’s Honor Guard bagpipe player as well as alumni of the Citizens Academy Board.

“Our volunteers are an invaluable asset not only to the Covington Police Department, but also to our community as they are often found volunteering at City events, the Fuzz Run and more,” a CPD Facebook post read.

Below is a list of the people recognized:

Russell "Rusty" Smith - PWC Fuzz Run Committee and CPD Honor Guard

Citizens Academy Board Alums:

Lowana Bell

Kim Fincher

Jacquenetta Ivey

Wendy Jacques

Stephanie Kazar

Donna McDaniel

Ruth Norman

Ashley Nuqui

Ross Potts

Dwahn Turner

“We are grateful to our volunteers for their enthusiasm, dedication and support,” a CPD Facebook post read. “Each event they attend or help plan is a success because of their vital assistance and commitment. Thank you to all of our volunteers.”