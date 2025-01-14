Visitors Center sees over 132,000 enter in 2024

Last year, the Covington/Newton Regional Visitor Information Center (RVIC) saw record numbers of tourists.

In 2024, 132,422 guests were recorded, which is a 12 percent increase from the previous year. July was the busiest month for tourism, with December and June falling as a close second and third.

Domestic visitors came from all 50 U.S. states, plus Washington D.C., Guam, the Marshall Islands and Puerto Rico. Internationally, guests from 76 different countries came to Covington.

An estimated 75 percent of tourism can be traced to interest in Covington’s film scene. Primarily, people were drawn in by the popular television series “The Dukes of Hazzard,” “In the Heat of the Night” and “The Vampire Diaries.”

“If you're a fan of ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ ‘The Originals,’ or ‘Legacies,’ the Covington Georgia Welcome Center is an absolute must-see,” said one reviewer on Google. “Located in the charming town that served as the backdrop for these beloved series, the Welcome Center is a treasure trove of memorabilia that will delight any fan. As soon as you walk in, you're greeted with an array of exhibits showcasing costumes, props, and behind-the-scenes photos from the shows.”

Covington has also seen increased support for the series “Sweet Magnolias,” which will be filming season five this year. In 2024, two new shows shot in Covington premiered: “Hysteria!” and “English Teacher.” All of this media, old and new, has made film tourism the continual primary interest of visitors.

Covington was host to a few events throughout the year that were magnets for newcomers. Epic Events, a group that puts together conventions where fans and cast members can meet, put on two “Vampire Diaries” themed exhibits in Covington last year.

The first, “A June Wedding,” was June 7-10 and brought 4,156 through the RVIC. The second, “I Was Feeling Festive 2” was a repeat of a festive December 2023 convention. Last year’s ran Dec. 6-9, and the RVIC recorded 3,072 guests.

Feb. 16-19, CheerSport weekend brought 2,174 people through the RVIC. Additionally, October saw an influx of Florida guests evacuating into Covington, seeking shelter from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

One of the primary 2024 goals of the RVIC was to increase the number of local residents who utilize its services. The city estimates that between five and seven percent of traffic through the History of Covington/Newton County Museum was from locals.

The museum’s initial phase opened last January, and so far it features local information about the area, showing visitors what life in Newton County is like.

“The inception of our history section has proven to be a significant draw for our local population and has given us the opportunity to showcase to our fellow residents the benefits of tourism and its positive effects on our local economy,” the Discover Covington 2024 report said.