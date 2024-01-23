Three candidates emerge for city of Mansfield’s vacant Post 3 seat

MANSFIELD, Ga. — When Blair Northen ran for mayor of Mansfield in August 2023, his Post 3 seat was vacated. As a result, the city of Mansfield will have a special election on March 12 to fill the spot.

Three candidates have qualified to be on the ballot — Monica Sagastizado, Jonathan Fuqua and Brandon Hays.





Monica Sagastizado





Sagastizado moved to Mansfield three years ago. She is married to her husband Christopher Davis of three years and they have two daughters Eva, who is 2 years old, and a 9-month old Emily.

She graduated from Georgia State University (GSU) in 2013 and obtained a bachelor’s degree in history. Six years later, Sagastizado received a master’s degree in public administration from GSU.

Today, Sagastizado is an urban planner with a private consulting firm with her career beginning through an internship in former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal’s office. She then began serving in roles like regional planner, city planner and county planner.

Per a bio provided to The Covington News, Sagastizado plans to utilize her experiences if elected to Post 3.

“Fueled by a passion for community enhancement, Monica envisions transforming Mansfield’s landscape as a potential city council member,” Sagastizado’s bio read. “Her aspirations include revitalizing the downtown district through initiatives like the Main Street program and historic preservation, safeguarding the rural essence via strategic land use and zoning ordinances and fostering local economic growth through initiatives like vibrant farmer markets.”





Jonathan Fuqua





Fuqua resides in Mansfield with “the love of my life” Alexandria. They have three children together.

For 20 years, Fuqua has served with local fire services in Newton County, city of Covington and Walton County. Currently, he is the Fire Marshal for Walton County Fire Rescue.

When he is not working, Fuqua enjoys spending time with his family, fishing, kayaking and anything outdoors.

In a biography given to The News, Fuqua shared his reasoning for seeking the Post 3 seat.

“The main focus of my desire to run for city council is that I am a servant leader,” Fuqua’s bio read. “I enjoy the small town feel of Mansfield and I want to keep it that way. Newton County has experienced exponential growth over the decade and has overrun our school system and utilities. My goal is to help regain our public safety here in the city. Response times for EMS and Sheriff’s deputies exceed acceptable time. Having Law Enforcement or EMS there when you need them is top priority as you may be in a life or death situation. I am committed to working with the local emergency staff to rectify this situation to an acceptable level. With my years in public safety I have gained contacts and have the ability to speak one on one with these entities to ensure we are protected in the city of Mansfield. I hope to earn your vote on March 12, 2024.”





Brandon Hays





Hays is a native of Mansfield and currently lives there with his wife Lorah and their two children. He is an alumnus of Eastside High School and he farms throughout the county through his passion for agriculture.

When Hays is not working on the farm, he is working on tractors or “anything I can find.”

Being a member of the fourth generation native to Mansfield has strengthened Hays’ desire to seek the Post 3 seat, according to his biography sent to The News.

“My mother taught me home is where you’re from, which is why Mansfield holds such a big place in my heart,” Hays’ bio read. “My roots are strong in this town. I love Mansfield and that’s why my wife and I have decided to raise our children here. I am a loyal, dedicated, and devoted family man that wants to [keep] Mansfield, a simple small town. Growth is inevitable in today’s world, but a healthy growth for Mansfield is what is needed, not big city change. We like to live a little slower pace and keeping that for Mansfield is important for me and my family. This town is all about community and most of these citizens are people I’ve known my whole life. Making sure their voice is heard is important to me.”

Early voting will begin Feb. 19 at Mansfield City Hall located at 3146 State Hwy 11 in Mansfield. Election day will be on March 12 at the same location.

Only registered city of Mansfield residents can vote in the city election at city hall with early voting as well as election day.





