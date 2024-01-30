State closes investigation into Covington fire

COVINGTON, Ga. – After several months, the state has closed their investigation on the fire that ravaged a portion of the Square in Covington on Aug. 25, 2023.

There were no injuries that occurred. Several businesses were damaged and were forced to close their doors indefinitely.

Following the fire, the investigation was turned over to the state fire marshal’s office where they have now conducted the months-long investigation.

It was found in the investigation that the cause of the fire was labeled as “undetermined: cannot discard smoking material.”

Recently promoted Covington Fire Department (CFD) fire chief Joe Doss shared to The Covington News the states’ findings in the investigation.

“He is still labeling it as undetermined. He was able to clearly state non-electrical, checked all the electrical wiring, anything that had to do with any possible points of origin back there,” Doss said. “Non-suspected intentional setting of anything. Nothing like that was suspected or found, and the one that he could not discount is discarded smoking material.”

Doss stated that according to the state investigation and findings within the CFD, arson was quickly ruled out.

“That [arson] was one of the first things that was ruled out. Because we [CFD] were there so quick and we were able to find several video feeds for that surrounding area nothing was noted, nothing was found,” Doss said. “The state ended up calling in a K-9 unit just to see if there was any type of ignitable liquid that might have been used – which is fairly common – [but] nothing was noted. That was ruled out early on.”

Doss further explained that, while the state's investigation is complete, private investigations done by insurance companies are still pending and that the CFD has yet to receive any information on those findings at this time.

In regards to some of the buildings that were damaged, Doss said that three separate structures received damage during the fire.

The businesses located around the corner – including Town House Cafe and Sims Barber Shop – have since re-opened. The other two structures, however, have not been as fortunate.

“The structure to the South – which is the two-story white building – that building had smoke damage, minimal water damage [and] no fire damage. That building actually has been gutted out… I don’t know the timeframe on it, but it is in process,” Doss said. “The building to the direct North – which is sitting on the corner of the Square where the art studio and Plain Nuts was – I believe that one is still in process. That one had a little bit lighter smoke damage because it sits downhill so to speak, but much heavier water, because water runs downhill.

“I believe they’re currently trying to figure out the best way to remediate that building and get it back open and get it going again.”



