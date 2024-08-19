Porterdale sees one qualify for vacant Post 3 seat

PORTERDALE, Ga. – Only one citizen qualified last week for the vacant Post 3 council seat for the city of Porterdale.

Leigh Canada was the lone qualifier during the qualifying period last week. Canada is currently a member of the zoning commission.

The seat was left vacant after former council member Kelsey Peeples resigned after moving away from the area. This will be the third time in as many years the seat will see a change after Michael Patterson left the seat upon becoming the city's new mayor.

Since no one else opted to qualify, Canada is set to take office following the special election in November.

Porterdale residents will also have the chance to determine if the council can be authorized to permit and regulate package sales by retailers of malt beverages, wine and distilled spirits on Sundays between 12:30-11 p.m.

The special election will take place on Nov. 5 with polls opening from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Porterdale City Hall. Early voting will take place from Oct. 15 to Nov. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Voters who are not currently registered can do so until Oct. 7 at the Newton County Board of Elections and Registration office.



