Porterdale, Covington Lions Club hosts parades

In spite of rainy conditions, the city of Porterdale and Covington Lions Club continued on with their respective Christmas parades.
Thousands of people participated and attended each parade last weekend, too.
Porterdale Christmas Parade
For over 15 years, the city of Porterdale has had a Christmas parade. That did not change this year, though it was postponed a week due to the weather.
Mayor-elect Michael Patterson was the main organizer for this year’s event and highlighted his most memorable aspect of the parade.
“The people… especially the kids,” Patterson said. “When we are able to put a smile on people’s faces and see the kids light up with joy when they see all the floats, lights, reindeer and Santa Claus, that is my favorite part.”
A week after the city of Porterdale’s municipality election on Nov. 7 is when the planning began, according to Patterson. Even with being “a little delayed,” Patterson was pleased with a turnout.
“We had an amazing response from people in the community and around Newton County,” Patterson said.
The parade had around 200 people participating and 500-plus attendees.
Though Patterson was the chief planner, he had assistance from other facets of the city of Porterdale.
He specifically highlighted city manager Frank Etheridge, chief of police Jason Cripps — who Patterson said has experience organizing past parades — and the public works department and city hall staff.
Summer Neal volunteered to create promotional material for the festivities and was the main photographer, too.
With the amount of people assisting, participating and attending this year’s holiday gathering, Patterson believed everything turned out great.
“Absolutely. The parade was a success, even though we had to postpone from the original date,” Patterson said. “The weather was great on Friday night and everyone had a wonderful time.”
More photos can be viewed here.
Covington Lions Club Holiday Parade
The Covington Lions Club Holiday Parade was held on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m with the event being around for at least 16 years.
John Braden, the Lions Club’s second vice president, has no doubt that this year’s parade was a big hit.
“Shoot yeah the parade was successful,” Braden said. “Everyone seemed to be having a good time and it looked like Christmas.”
Braden said that the planning for such an event started in July. They have to coordinate with the city of Covington, police, make sure Legion Field is available, get a parade permit, a stage and much more.
Labor Day is when the Lions Club began accepting entries and, by the middle of October, had their limit of 100 entries. By the time the parade arrived, 70 other entries were on the waiting list.
Around 2,000 people participated with the same estimated number of attendees.
Due to the parade being postponed a week, the marching bands were unable to be a part. They had All-State auditions on Saturday and Braden said, “We missed them.”
The Lions Club gave awards for the best overall float as well as a first and second place honor for each category. Oxford’s Lions Club did the judging with ABC Awards providing the ribbons.
Here is the full list of honorees:
Overall winner
Montessori School
Business
1st — Mystic Grill
2nd — Goodie Barn
School
1st — Covington Academy
2nd — Pink Ladies
Civic
1st — Special Olympics;
2nd — Service Guild Covington
Scouts
1st — Newton Girl Scouts #4;
2nd — Pack 211 Oxford Cub Scouts
Church
1st — Tabernacle of Praise
2nd — Zion Baptist Church
Other
1st — Georgia Raptors
2nd — Naturals Baseball
Most Christmas Spirit
Usher Horseback Riding
Braden recognized local entities who had a hand in making the parade happen.
The city of Covington’s community development department and police department helped with the barricades and traffic control. Live Events Solutions loaned the stage, which it has done for the past 10 years. Liway Trucking transported the stage, too.
Mystic Grill brought the convertibles at the front of the lineup.
Saturday’s grand marshal was Newton County Schools’ (NCSS) teacher of the year Dr. Cecily Gunter. Steve Outz was Santa Claus for the day.
Newton High School’s ROTC served as the color guard and marched with its entire unit. Newton County Sheriff’s Office brought “a ton of vehicles” along with Covington and Newton County fire departments’ trucks.
NCSS had its book and food buses in the lineup.
The Sons of Thunder played Christmas music throughout the day. Leadership Newton — Catrice Perkins and Pamela Brown — along with Claudia Minge took photos.
Travis Moore carried announcements up to the stage. Newton High’s FCCLA students assisted with the day.
The Jeeps of Hazzard decorated their jeeps to pull the Santa float and carry the dignitaries in the front of the parade.
Matthew Gabriel, Luca Heffington and Trippe Turner carried the banner as part of the Boy Scouts of Troop 222.
Rashard Rivers from Covington police and Brian Thompson from Covington fire along with the Lions district governor, Chris Sullivan and Lions president, Russ Thompson played a role in the parade’s festivities, too.
Having multiple facets of the community involved is what makes this parade a special occasion each year for Braden.
“All of this is the best part of the parade to me. So many people who volunteer their time to come do something neat,” Braden said. “It’s what makes this town different from other places.”
More photos can be viewed here.