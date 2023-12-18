Porterdale, Covington Lions Club hosts parades

Porterdale Christmas Parade

For over 15 years, the city of Porterdale has had a Christmas parade. That did not change this year, though it was postponed a week due to the weather.

Mayor-elect Michael Patterson was the main organizer for this year’s event and highlighted his most memorable aspect of the parade.

“The people… especially the kids,” Patterson said. “When we are able to put a smile on people’s faces and see the kids light up with joy when they see all the floats, lights, reindeer and Santa Claus, that is my favorite part.”

A week after the city of Porterdale’s municipality election on Nov. 7 is when the planning began, according to Patterson. Even with being “a little delayed,” Patterson was pleased with a turnout.

“We had an amazing response from people in the community and around Newton County,” Patterson said.

The parade had around 200 people participating and 500-plus attendees.

Though Patterson was the chief planner, he had assistance from other facets of the city of Porterdale.

He specifically highlighted city manager Frank Etheridge, chief of police Jason Cripps — who Patterson said has experience organizing past parades — and the public works department and city hall staff.

Summer Neal volunteered to create promotional material for the festivities and was the main photographer, too.

With the amount of people assisting, participating and attending this year’s holiday gathering, Patterson believed everything turned out great.

“Absolutely. The parade was a success, even though we had to postpone from the original date,” Patterson said. “The weather was great on Friday night and everyone had a wonderful time.”

More photos can be viewed here.





