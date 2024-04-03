Porterdale agrees to settle in January wreck

PORTERDALE, Ga. – After months of discussion, a settlement has now been reached in a wreck that happened earlier this year.

During the April 1 city of Porterdale meeting, council members voted unanimously to settle the litigation involving the city and John Farmer.



According to a Jan. 9, 2024 post on Farmer’s Facebook page — a post that drew a considerable amount of attention — a white Dodge truck driven by Farmer was traveling east on Hemlock St. when it appeared to fall straight into a sinkhole. It happened in an area where sewer work was being done.



Interim city manager Lance Jones said that despite the sewer work, no one seemed to know the cause of the sinkhole.



“They’re not exactly sure what happened and that is the problem,” Jones said. “Nobody really knows exactly what caused the sinkhole to be there, but he hit at a high enough speed that it did substantial damage to his truck.”



Estimates made available to The Covington News showed projected damages at over $20,000.



According to Jones, both insurance companies for the city and for Farmer denied liability, causing a hold up in the process. That is when Carter and Sloope – the city’s engineering firm – proposed that the matter be settled in thirds, which came out to be $8,000 per party.



“There’s enough blame to go around I think. I don’t know if it would have ever been figured out,” Jones said. “Eventually, a jury would have decided who was responsible, but it would have taken a long time and a lot of money from our insurance companies.”



Jones called the proposed settlement “good and reasonable.”



A motion was made by Post 5 representative Lowell Chambers to approve the $8,000 settlement and was approved 5-0.



Mayor Michael Patterson agreed with the council’s decision and thanked the city manager for his efforts.



“Thank you for working on that Lance,” Patterson said. “We do believe that’s a very reasonable settlement.”



Council members also unanimously approved a number of other items including:



A resolution of support for the Hwy. 81 Bridge of Realignment.

The purchase of body cameras for the Porterdale Police Department in the amount of $28,397.

A proclamation allowing the city of Porterdale to sign in support of the Newton Education Foundation (NEF).

The approval of minutes from the previous meeting.

A declaration of surplus for unused items.

Council members will next meet on April 18 for a work session and will meet for their regularly scheduled meeting on May 6.





