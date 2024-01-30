Newborn to hold Arbor Day celebration on Feb. 24

The community fun and festivities of Newborn’s annual Arbor Day is back in a big way.

The Newborn Tree Board invites you to join them in person at the Historic Newborn Schoolhouse for the 25th annual Arbor Day celebration on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Residents of Newborn and neighboring areas (Covington, Madison, Mansfield, Monticello, Oxford, Rutledge, Shady Dale and Social Circle) are invited to come out for the choice of free mature trees and seedlings, planting demos, lunch, music and more:

NEW - Bigger trees. More Variety. Choose from a variety of young, established trees in three-gallon pots.

MORE TREES – Yellow Poplar and Northern Red Oak seedlings will also be available.

Tree planting demo – The Georgia Forestry Commission will be on-hand to demonstrate proper tree planting techniques to help trees get the healthy start they deserve.

FREE LUNCH – a hot dog lunch will be provided by Mansfield Marketplace.

LIVE MUSIC – Bluegrass pickers will keep your toes tapping during the fun!

Tree Climbing with the tree climbing folks of Arbor Equity, who will harness up kids of all ages to safely climb a very tall tree.

PLUS – Fire truck tours and goody bags for the kids

“This event is made possible by the Georgia ReLeaf Grant from the Georgia Tree Council and the Georgia Forestry Commission, volunteers of the Newborn Tree Board, the Town of Newborn, and our generous sponsors from Mansfield Marketplace, APC Signs, and Arbor Equity,” a press release stated.

The celebration will take place at the Historic Newborn Schoolhouse located at 4326 GA-142 in Newborn. Free parking will be available at the Schoolhouse as well as the Newborn maintenance facility immediately adjacent to the Schoolhouse.

Arbor Day has been celebrated nationally since 1872, often towards the end of April, but the date is selected locally based on the best dates for planting trees. In Georgia, tree planting is best done in the winter, not the spring. Newborn has been designated a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for the past 25 years, an honor recognizing civic commitment to planting and nurturing trees.



