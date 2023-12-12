New year, new council: City of Covington swears in mayor, council members

COVINGTON, Ga. – The City of Covington has officially sworn in its new mayor and council members at the Dec. 11 meeting.

Mayor-elect Fleeta Baggett and elected council members Kim Johnson, Travis Moore and Jared Rutberg, officially took their oath of office and were sworn into their new offices by Judge Melanie Bell.

Baggett will be succeeding departing mayor Steve Horton, who chose not to run for re-election. She defeated a number of vying candidates, including current council member Kenneth Morgan with 878 votes.

Johnson ran unopposed in the race for West Ward, Post 1. She will succeed Morgan in this seat.

Moore defeated Carla Ferry 740-422 for the East Ward, Post 2 seat. He will be succeeding the new mayor Baggett.

Rutberg defeated Dania Bernard 766-409 for the East Ward, Post 3 seat. He will be succeeding Don Floyd, who did not seek re-election.

All newly elected officials will take office at the first meeting of 2024 on Jan. 2.

The outgoing council members and mayor all provided comments at the latest council meeting.

First up was the departing Morgan who said he will continue to be a presence in the city despite not being on council.

“I’ve enjoyed being here 19 years as a city employee, eight years on council. It’s been a pleasure,” said Morgan. “I’ll be a private citizen – so I will be coming back and you will be hearing from me. I will be holding the accountable, accountable. God bless y’all.”

Floyd said it was a privilege to serve the city for nearly 50 years, with the last four being on the council.

“It’s been a privilege serving on the city council,” Floyd said. “I’ve served the city for 40 years with the fire department, about three years with the volunteer fire department and almost four years on council. That’s almost 50 years I’ve been with the city government. I really appreciate the opportunity and I hope that I made a positive impact anyway.”

Horton, who joined the meeting via Zoom, offered his own words of wisdom and left the council with some lasting thoughts.

“I want to thank all the citizens of Covington for having the confidence in me to allow me to serve as your mayor for the last four years,” Horton said. “It’s been my great honor, and I cannot say it any [more] deeply or heartfelt than that. Just my great honor to have served.

“Always do the right thing, even when nobody’s looking. Always put people first, because there’s no excuse not to. If at all possible – this one’s critical – don’t make long-term decisions on short-term observations. Apply mercy over justice whenever possible. Be an attentive listener. If you don’t have time to listen, tell’em you’ll get back with ‘em. Take time to schedule time to come back.”

“Merry Christmas to all of you, and as it says in the poem, [and] to all a good night.”



