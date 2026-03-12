Longtime Porterdale mayor Arline Chapman passes away

PORTERDALE, Ga. – Arline Chapman, who served as the City of Porterdale’s mayor for 12 years, has died.

On Thursday, the City of Porterdale officially shared the news via a letter from the desk of current Mayor Michael Patterson.

“It is with deep sadness that we acknowledge the passing of former mayor Arline Chapman, a dedicated public servant and a valued member of the Porterdale community,” Patterson’s letter read, in part. “...Her leadership, service, and devotion to Porterdale will always remain a meaningful part of our city’s history. On behalf of the City of Porterdale, we extend our love, prayers, and sincere condolences to the Chapman family and all who knew and loved her.”

Throughout her life, Chapman wore a number of hats. She was a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines, an administrative assistant for the Georgia House of Representatives and the executive assistant for former Attorney General Thurbert Baker.

After serving on the city council for four years, Chapman was elected as mayor in 2011. She was reelected for two more terms: once in 2015 and again in 2019.

Chapman officially stepped away from public office in 2023 when she opted not to run for a fourth term.

In his letter, Patterson said that the city’s flags will be lowered to half-staff for 12 days to honor Chapman’s 12 years of service as mayor.

“May this act serve as a visible expression of our appreciation for her life and service and our respect for her legacy,” Patterson wrote.