COVINGTON, Ga. — Lauren Poynter was sworn in as president of the Rotary Club of Covington, June 27.

Poynter was presented the gavel during the Club’s weekly meeting from immediate Past President Joe Davis. She has served as the Club’s secretary for the last three years.

Poynter, a Rotary Club of Covington member since 2014, is a co-owner of Fieldstone Center, Inc.

- photo by Special Photo