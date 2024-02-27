Individuals receive Meritorious Service awards from Covington Police Department

Officer Ryan Abadie - Awarded for his life saving actions when responding to a cardiac arrest of a female who had been found unresponsive by her husband. Upon arrival, Officer Abadie began CPR and continued CPR until EMS units arrived ultimately saving her life.

A Meritorious Service award may be granted to any employee for an “outstanding act where there was a threat of serious bodily injury or a life saving deed." It may also be awarded for “outstanding investigative performance or criminal apprehension.”

“There are so many avenues in which our team protects and serves, whether through investigation or in the field, and it is our privilege to protect and serve Covington,” a CPD Facebook post stated. “Thank you Officers for your selfless and heroic acts.”